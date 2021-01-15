CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CareDx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.