CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill Sells 47,096 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $4,997,356.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KMX opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 857.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

