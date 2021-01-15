Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

