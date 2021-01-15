Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given a €17.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) received a €17.40 ($20.47) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Get Carrefour SA (CA.PA) alerts:

Shares of CA stock opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Wednesday. Carrefour SA has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.