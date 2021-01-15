Carry Price Tops $0.0020 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Carry has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00066019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,249,708,380 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

