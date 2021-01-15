Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

