Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $151.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $149.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $594.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.80 million to $596.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.57 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.04. 285,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,908. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.54.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

