Celo Dollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,030.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $178,030.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00383471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.08 or 0.04091633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013058 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 24,625,199 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

