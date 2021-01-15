Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Down 68.1% in December

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EBR stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 574,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,026. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

