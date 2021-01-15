Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 461 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 461 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.13 per share, with a total value of $35,556.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,164,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.