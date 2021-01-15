Certara, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 20th

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Certara stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

