CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

