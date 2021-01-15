CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $23.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,567.00, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $59.40.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

