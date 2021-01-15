Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.18

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 316681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

