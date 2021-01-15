Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 5,250 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

