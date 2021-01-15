Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $349,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.