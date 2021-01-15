Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.11 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 571,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,541. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

