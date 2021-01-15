Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 71 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.01. 3,111,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.