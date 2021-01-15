Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in 3M by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

