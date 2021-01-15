Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 931,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,425. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.