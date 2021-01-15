Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00.
NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $113.39 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
