Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $113.39 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

