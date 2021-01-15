Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Sells $66,557.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $776,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chase by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chase by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

