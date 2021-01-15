Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.