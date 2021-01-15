Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

