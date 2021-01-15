Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $1.28 million and $391,289.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

