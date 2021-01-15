China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

China Life Insurance stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

