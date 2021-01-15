CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. CHS has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19.
CHS Company Profile
