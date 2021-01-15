CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. CHS has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.