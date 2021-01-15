CIBC Increases Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.46.
TSE H opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The company has a market cap of C$17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.33.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
