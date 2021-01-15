CIBC Increases Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.46.

TSE H opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The company has a market cap of C$17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.33.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

