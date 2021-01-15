CIBC Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to “Outperform”

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

