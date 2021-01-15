Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,762,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 18,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

