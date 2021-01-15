Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WISH. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

