Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.