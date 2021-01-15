Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.16. Citizens shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 66,783 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

