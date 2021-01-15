CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $855.75 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

