CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 4,265,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 5.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

