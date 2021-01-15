Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 223,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.15.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

