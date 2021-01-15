Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.06. 565,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.