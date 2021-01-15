Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 627,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.09. 5,785,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

