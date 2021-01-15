Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

