Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,742 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $111,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 106,915 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,105,137 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

