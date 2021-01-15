Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 9,726,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

