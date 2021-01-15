Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $50,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after acquiring an additional 421,722 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.91. 507,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,864. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

