Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

