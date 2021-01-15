Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $244.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

