Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,049,000 after buying an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

