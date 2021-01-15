Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $159.77 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

