Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

