Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.29 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

