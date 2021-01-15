Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $557.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.98 and a 200 day moving average of $389.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $570.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

