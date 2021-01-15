Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

